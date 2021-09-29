Weather update: Rain forecasted to AP amid another low pressure formed in Bay of Bengal

The Andhra Pradesh state is once again likely to receive rain soon after it recovered from cyclone Gulab as another low-pressure area formed in the northwestern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining coast of West Bengal. The Meteorological department said that it is expected to strengthen in the next 24 hours. Light to moderate showers and thundershowers are expected in many parts of the state in the next 48 hours. Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts are likely to receive heavy rains at several places.



On the other hand, it also rained in many parts of the coast on Tuesday due to the impact of cyclone Gulab. An average of 7.1 mm rainfall was recorded across the state. Moreover, cyclone Gulab engulfed the coast and hit the coastal districts of the state.



Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur districts received non-stop rain from early morning till noon. The ditches and bends are overflowing and the rivers are flowing fast. The crops are submerged. Hundreds of power poles and trees were collapsed by the strong winds.