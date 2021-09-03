Weather update: Rain lashes two Telugu states on Thursday night, to be continued for next three days

Heavy rains have been lashed out in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with low-lying areas were inundated by the rains that fell overnight on Thursday. Meanwhile, low pressure in the southwestern Bay of Bengal has been the cause of the rains. Also, another low-pressure area is likely to form near North Coastal Andhra next week.



The meteorological department has forecasted rains for two more days across Andhra Pradesh. As part of this, a yellow alert was issued for the next three days. Eluru in West Godavari district was lashed by torrential rains on Thursday disrupting normal life.

Meanwhile, Adilabad district's Gadiguda mandal Lokari (K) recorded the highest rainfall of 7.7 cm on Thursday while Hyderabad witnessed heavy rain for three hours continuously recording a rainfall of 10cm. On the other hand, the Meteorological Office has warned of heavy to very heavy rains for three days from Saturday. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued yellow warnings for parts of the state.