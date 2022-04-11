Weather update: Rains likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh for next three days

It is known that the temperatures are high and the heat waves are sending shivers down the spine to the people across the state. In this context, the Amaravati Meteorological Department said the good news that people in some parts of Andhra Pradesh can get relief from the sun with expected rains for next three days.



The weather department has said that the South and southwesterly winds are expected in the lower troposphere of the region in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. As a result of these winds, the weather forecast for next three days is as follows.

Light showers are likely in one or two places in North coastal Andhra and Yanam today, tomorrow and day after tomorrow. Meanwhile, the weather is likely to be dry today, tomorrow and day after tomorrow in south coastal Andhra and light to moderate showers are likely in one or two places



While coming to Rayalaseeema, the weather is likely to be dry for three days from today.