Weather update: Rains to continue for next two days in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema

It is learnt that moderate to heavy rains lashed some districts in Andhra Pradesh since Sunday. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecasted rains for two more days across the state as the surface basin extended from UP through Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to the coastal Andhra. It said, there will be thundershowers at several places along the Coastal Andhra and in Rayalaseema.



It is known that the weather has changed across the state since Sunday. Heavy rains lashed many districts. Kadapa district has been lashed by heavy rains and strong winds since Sunday night with collapse of electricity poles and trees. Vizianagaram district received heavy rains on Monday with winds, thunder and lightning resulting in the collapse of power poles and hoardings due to strong winds.

In Srikakulam district, the dust storm continued for two hours and passengers were troubled by rain water entering the Srikakulam RTC bus stand. Kakinada also district also received heavy rainfall.