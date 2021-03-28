Weather update: Slight to moderate rains likely in north coastal Andhra and Yanam

The Amaravati Meteorological Department has forecasted low east southeast winds in Andhra Pradesh and revealed weather forecast for three days in the state. The Meteriological Office has forecasted light to moderate rains in one or two places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam today and dry weather likely to follow in the north coastal Andhra on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the director of the Amaravati Meteorological Department said that there will be dry weather in southern coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema today and tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the temperatures are on the rise in other parts of the state recording more than 38 degree celsius. The weather department has alerted the people to take measures as the temperatures may rise further in the coming days.