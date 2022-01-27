Weather update: South Coastal Andhra to receive rains for two days



The Meteorological Office has forecasted heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh once again due to the surface basin formed from southern Tamil Nadu over Rayalaseema and now extends over south-central Karnataka. It continues at an altitude of 0.9 km above sea level. The Meteorological Department has forecasted scattered thundershowers and light to moderate rains in the southern coastal districts. There are signs of light rain in one or two places in Rayalaseema as well.



The weather changed drastically and it rained across the state on Wednesday. During the last 24 hours, Machilipatnam received 2 cm, Kovvur 2 cm, Chandragiri 2 cm, Allavaram 1 cm, and Mandikuduru 1 cm of rainfall. Light showers also lashed some districts along the coast and in Rayalaseema and are expected to rain for one or two days.

Meanwhile, rains occurred during Sankranthi for two to three days. Farmers are now worried that it is likely to rain again. Along with chillies, a few other crops have been already sowed. Again now alerted with rain forecast, the farmers have been taking care of their crops at fields.