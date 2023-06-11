Live
Weather update: Southwest Monsoon enters Andhra Pradesh
Highlights
The Amaravati Meteorological Center said that southwest monsoon has spread over the areas near Srihari Kota of Tirupati district.
The Amaravati Meteorological Center said that southwest monsoon has spread over the areas near Srihari Kota of Tirupati district. The IMD said that at present, the Southwest Monsoon is spread over Sriharikota, Karnataka, Dharmapuri, Ratnagiri, Shivamogga, Hassan and other areas in the northern part of Tamil Nadu.
The Meteorological Department has made it clear that there are suitable conditions for south-westerly winds to spread to more parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.
In the next 24 hours, some parts of the state are likely to receive showers under the influence of southwest monsoon, IMD said.
