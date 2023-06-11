  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Weather update: Southwest Monsoon enters Andhra Pradesh

Weather update: Southwest Monsoon enters Andhra Pradesh
x

Weather update: Southwest Monsoon enters Andhra Pradesh

Highlights

The Amaravati Meteorological Center said that southwest monsoon has spread over the areas near Srihari Kota of Tirupati district.

The Amaravati Meteorological Center said that southwest monsoon has spread over the areas near Srihari Kota of Tirupati district. The IMD said that at present, the Southwest Monsoon is spread over Sriharikota, Karnataka, Dharmapuri, Ratnagiri, Shivamogga, Hassan and other areas in the northern part of Tamil Nadu.

The Meteorological Department has made it clear that there are suitable conditions for south-westerly winds to spread to more parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

In the next 24 hours, some parts of the state are likely to receive showers under the influence of southwest monsoon, IMD said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X