Weather update: Southwest Monsoon to expand across AP, rains likely for three days

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast that the southwest monsoon which prevails over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will spread acros coastal areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh, the rest of northwestern Bay of Bengal, the whole of Odisha, parts of the Ganges, West Bengal, most parts of Jharkhand and Bihar and parts of southeastern Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon continues over Porbandar, Baroda, Shivpuri, Rewa and Churk and the surface trough from Vidarbha to southern Tamil Nadu yesterday continued at an average elevation of 0.9 km above sea level from southern Chhattisgarh to southern coastal Andhra Pradesh today.

Against this backdrop, the weather department has forecasted light to moderate showers in many places of north Coastal Andhra and Yanam today, tomorrow and day after tomorrow. It is also predicted that light to moderate showers are likely in many places today, tomorrow and day after tomorrow in south coastal Andhra. There is a chance of Moderate rains likely in many places of Rayalaseeema for three days.