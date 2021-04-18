Weather update: Temperatures to rise in Andhra Pradesh amid weakening surface periodicity

The weather conditions in the two Telugu states have been changed all at once. Although the weather was a bit cool till yesterday, daytime temperatures have reached 41 degrees on Saturday. According to meteorological officials, the sudden rise in temperatures is due to weakening of the surface period in southern Odisha.

Meanwhile, daytime temperatures are expected to rise in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to weakening of surface periodicity. Today and tomorrow, maximum temperatures are likely to be recorded in the Telugu states. Officials said temperatures will be 2-3 degrees higher than normal and predicted that dry weather is likely in both the states for the next three days.

However, due to surface periodicity, it rained for three days in many parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Now the atmosphere is warming up again as the surface frequency weakens.

Meanwhile, temperature of 41 degree celsius wad recorded in Komurambheem Asifabad. On Saturday, light showers lashed four places in Kumrambi, Asifabad and Nirmal districts. On the other hand, the situation is similar in Andhra Pradesh. While the temperature is high in some areas, cold conditions prevailed in few areas. It has been snowing in the Agency area of ​​Visakhapatnam.