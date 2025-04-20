Weather Warning: Rain and Thunderstorms Predicted in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

In a shift from typical weather patterns, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are poised to experience varied weather conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announcing potential rainfall this Sunday and Monday. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for numerous districts in Telangana, indicating that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department forecasts moderate rains across Telangana during the coming days. Areas likely to be affected include Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal, and Nagarkurnool, as well as the joint districts of Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda. Meanwhile, temperatures are soaring, reaching as high as 43.8 degrees Celsius in Adilabad on Saturday.

In Andhra Pradesh, premature rains are anticipated in several districts. Residents can expect lighter to moderate rainfall mixed with thunderstorms in Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, and Konaseema. Other districts such as East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Kurnool, Nandala, Anantapur, and Sri Satya Sai are also likely to receive light rains.

Additionally, on Sunday, caution is advised in Vijayanagaram and Parvatipuram Manyam as certain zones are expected to experience hail. The public is advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions.