Weekend fun turns tragedy, 6 washed away in sea, I dead in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In an unfortunate tragedy, six friends who came for a fun weekend got washed away in the sea. The fishermen were alerted and they rescued the five. The body of the missing person later washed ashore. Another was unconscious.

According to the sources, Kattoju Sai (19), Kattoju Kavya (17) from Visakhapatnam, Gannavarapu Sai Priyanka (27), Gannavarapu Ravi Shankar (28) from Simhachalam, Kandipalli Phanindra (25) and Kandipalli Saikiran (25) from Allipura together on Sunday morning went for vacation to Sitapalem beach in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalli district.

Everyone had a good time and bathed together. Later, while standing on the rocks near the shore and taking pictures, a big wave suddenly washed them all away. Immediately alert fishermen jumped into the sea to save them.

Sai was already washed away but the other five were rescued and brought to the shore. Sai Priyanka fell unconscious after drinking sea water. Sai's missing body later washed ashore at Pudimadaka in Achyutapuram mandal. Sai Priyanka, who went into a coma, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

As the dead body of Sai washed ashore could not be moved in a vehicle, the police under the leadership of Achyutapuram SSI Sanyasinayudu carried it for two kilometers and showed humanity. Later, he was taken to NTR hospital in Anakapalli in an ambulance.