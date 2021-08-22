Weekly performance rewards for cops in Krishna district

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal has decided to present weekly performance rewards to the police personnel from home guard to assistant sub-inspector level as part of the recognition to their services, hard work and talent.

The SP took the decision after meeting many cops working in the district during the weekly Antargata Spandana programme. The police personnel working in all police stations and headquarters will be rewarded for talent and service.

Theweekly performance awards will be presented to the police personnel for outstanding performance in crime detection, exhibiting courage in discharging the duties, maintenance of police station records, using advanced technology in the sensational and serious crimes and humanitarian services to the people during their duty.

Earlier, some cops complained to the SP that they did not get proper recognition for their services and talent. The SP has been conducting internal Spandana meeting with the police personnel for the past few weeks and discussing their problems. During the course of interaction, some cops told the SP their services were gone unnoticed. Responding to it, the SP decided to present weekly performance award.

The first weekly performance reward was presented on Sunday to a constable Kishore attached to Musunuru police station for saving the life of his colleague and other constable Siva Kiran. The two constables were met with a minor accident while they were going on bike during the duty hours. Both Kishore and Kiran fell to the ground.

Later, a snake suddenly slithered to the spot and bit the constable Kiran. Constable Kishore immediately took Siva Kiran to the hospital. Kishore was survived due to the timely help of Kishore. The SP Kaushal congratulated Kishore on Sunday and presented the first weekly performance reward here.

He said such valiant acts will increase the reputation of the Police department and reward winners will become role model to other police personnel. Constable Kishore expressed happiness on receiving the reward and thanked the SP.