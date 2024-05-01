Welfare, development should be given equal priority

Even as the much-awaited manifesto of YSRCP was unveiled by the party's supremo and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, it garnered mixed response from a cross section of people, including students, employees, homemakers, entrepreneurs and farmers, as they shared their opinions with The Hans India.

The election manifesto released by YSRCP is not useful to any section. Sadly, there is no guarantee for scheme workers likeAnganwadis, ASHA workers and mid-day meal workers. I think it is sad that nothing will be beneficial for the middle-class people. There is no mention of reduction in prices of essential commodities, petrol, diesel or an increase in salaries.

- Nanduri Manikyamba, president of East Godavari district branch of AP Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union

There is nothing new in YSRCP's election manifesto and no great aspects mentioned in it. The services of Anganwadis are of utmost importance to the society. But it is very sad that not a single point about them is mentioned in the manifesto. It is the prime responsibility of any government to look after the welfare of the communities that work for the social benefit. But I think the YSRCP has made it clear through this manifesto that their policy is to ignore such groups. It would have been better if the manifesto had said that the salaries of Anganwadis would be increased. Other parties should also consider our sentiments. Our family members are not given welfare schemes because Anganwadi workers and helpers are government employees.

- Yalla Baby Rani, general secretary of East Godavari district branch AP Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union

The political parties in our State are offering everything free just to enjoy power and its vast benefits. The YSRCP manifesto proved the same again and the TDP has also offered more freebies to the people. Either the YSRCP or the TDP will form the government in the state. As an individual and an Amma Vodi beneficiary, I receive Rs 15,000 per year if YSRCP wins, or Rs 30,000 if the TDP and its alliance candidates win, for sending my two children to school. We need infrastructure and opportunities to develop the State, but not the freebies. But, we have no position to say no to these political parties. That’s the irony.

- T Naga Jyothi, a contract employee, Ongole

The YSR Congress Party didn’t enhance any benefit I am eligible for, in the 2024 manifesto. The local leaders hinted that the loans of the DWCRA women would be waived under YSR Aasara, but Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy didn’t announce it. He didn’t enhance the YSR Cheyutha but announced to continue the same benefit for another five years. Overall, I understood that the Chief Minister is not ready to increase the benefits, but is campaigning on the cumulative sum of benefits for the 10 years, including the earlier five years and the forthcoming five years, when TDP is speaking about the benefits for the next five years.

- N Krishna Kumari, a BC, widow pensioner, and DWCRA member, Ongole

Government has no plans to generate employment in the manifesto. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy did not announce any plans for the development of infrastructure and improving standard of living of people in the election manifesto for 2024 polls. No plans to generate employment opportunities and create self-employment in the State. It is the responsibility of the government to implement welfare schemes and take measures for the development of the State. However, all the schemes mentioned in the manifesto are old schemes.

V Sridevi, housewife, Guntur

It is good that the YSRCP government promised to hike the old-age pensions from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 3,500 per month in two installments. It will benefit all the social security pensioners. Also, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to increase the financial assistance under the Rythu Bharosa Scheme to be given to the farmers from Rs 13,000 per year to Rs 16,000 per year which will be useful to farmers. Increasing Amma Vodi from Rs 15,000 to Rs.17,000 per year will be useful to the parents to meet the school and college fees of their children.

- Jada Prakasam, a farmer and resident of Vallabha Rao Palem village of Ponnur mandal, Guntur

The YSRCP manifesto is like old wine in a new bottle, not useful to the poor. All the schemes mentioned in the election manifesto are old schemes. There are no plans to generate employment opportunities and to improve skills of the youth to get jobs.

While the YSRCP has proposed to hike the financial assistance to Rs 17,000 from Rs 15,000, private schools too have hiked the fee for the next academic year.

When the prices of essential commodities and house rents are rising, how can a mere Rs 3,500 pension per month be sufficient for the elderly people?

Nerella Madhava Rao, a senior citizen, Guntur