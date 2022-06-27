Welfare, development two eyes to govt, says Minister Nagarjuna

Markapuram(Prakasam District): The State government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is focussing on the welfare and development as two eyes, stated Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna.

As the district in-charge Minister, he participated in the Assembly constituency plenary at Yerragondapalem with MAUD Minister and local MLA Dr Audimulapu Suresh, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma and others.

Party district president Burra Madhusudan Yadav unfurled party flag and paid tributes to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Minister Nagarjuna said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy brought a social revolution in the State, by appointing BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities in good number of positions. He praised Minister Suresh for being part of the education revolution. He said that Suresh requested the CM for funds for Kandaleru canal under Veligonda project just after the completion of the cabinet meeting two days ago, and appreciated his commitment to service to the public. He requested the public to re-elect Suresh as their MLA and assured them that the future belongs to the YSR Congress Party.

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said that he gives priority to the western region in the district, and that is why he allocates more funds to the area. He asked the public to elect Suresh as their MLA and himself as the MP in the next elections.

Kanigiri MLA and district party president Madhusudan Yadav said that he is the perfect example for the Chief Minister to do justice to everyone, who believed in him. He said the foundation for Kandaleru canal also will be laid soon after the completion of Veligonda project. He said that there are pending works in the constituency and assured to complete them one by one in priority order. MLCs Pothula Suneetha and Thumati Madhava Rao, Markapuram MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy, Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu and others also participated in the programme.