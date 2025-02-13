Welfare hostels revise menu amid bird flu outbreak

Rajamahendravaram : In the light of the bird flu outbreak, the government has halted the supply of chicken and eggs to social welfare hostels as a precautionary measure. Until now, the pre-matric hostels have been providing chicken three times a week and eggs six times a week, while post-matric hostels received chicken twice a week and eggs six times a week. However, due to rising concerns over bird flu, authorities have temporarily suspended the supply of these poultry products.

To ensure nutritional intake is maintained, alternative food items will be provided. As per new directives issued by East Godavari District Social Welfare Officer MS Shobharani, students will receive milk with Boost in the morning, and mutton curry will be included in the Sunday meal. This decision was taken during a review meeting with hostel welfare officers at the SC Welfare and Empowerment Office on Wednesday. Authorities have assured that these changes are temporary and are being implemented purely as a precautionary measure to safeguard students’ health amid the ongoing bird flu situation.