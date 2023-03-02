Welfare schemes improving living standards, says Minister

Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh claimed that the welfare schemes of the State government which were being implemented for the past four years had brought about enormous changes in the living standards of people across the State.





He further stated that the government has been implementing all welfare schemes to each eligible beneficiary irrespective of caste, creed, gender and party. The Minister handed over 'YSR Pension Kanuka' amount to 600 beneficiaries at Pedana of Krishna district by visiting beneficiary houses on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that beneficiaries were expressing happiness over providing pension at their doorsteps early morning on the 1st f every month.





He said that due to the establishment of a voluntary system, the beneficiaries were able to receive pensions on time. Later, the Minister distributed leaflets and stickers which contained the details of the government welfare schemes. On the other hand, the distribution of pension was 80 per cent completed by 6 pm on Wednesday. Authorities released a total sum of Rs 1,754.64 crore towards the pension which was provided to 63,66,280 beneficiaries across the State. As usual erstwhile Chittoor district is at the top position in terms of distribution of the pension.



