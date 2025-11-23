Welfare schemes must reach every eligible family

Tirupati: Tirupati MP and DISHA Chairman M Gurumoorthy instructed district officials to ensure that all eligible poor families receive the benefits of Central government welfare schemes without fail. He stressed that officials must work with sincerity, prioritising public welfare, development, and the upliftment of weaker sections.

Gurumoorthy, along with district Collector Dr S Venkateswar, reviewed the progress of various issues discussed in previous meetings during the Tirupati District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held on Saturday. Officials from multiple departments attended and presented action-taken reports.

Speaking at the meeting, the MP directed officials to effectively implement schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Aadarsh Yojana, MGNREGS, PM-KUSUM, and PM Surya Ghar, ensuring they reach all eligible beneficiaries.

Referring to the destruction caused in KVB Puram mandal recently, Gurumoorthy instructed officials to provide full financial and material support to affected families in Kalatturu village. He asked authorities to clear sand deposits from farmlands, compensate villagers who lost cattle and poultry, and supply seeds to farmers so they can resume agricultural activities.

He further urged officials to expedite insurance payouts to farmers who suffered crop losses. Announcing support from his MP-LADS funds, Gurumoorthy said he is allocating Rs 1 crore to aid reconstruction in the cyclone-affected region.

Raising safety concerns, the MP noted that frequent accidents on the Renigunta–Naidupeta highway require immediate preventive measures. He also called for the construction of service roads at several locations and for improved connectivity roads in villages lacking proper access.

Collector Dr Venkateswar reiterated that welfare schemes must be delivered to every eligible beneficiary without exception. He warned that negligence by officials would lead to disciplinary action. He also announced that the next DISHA meeting will be held in February. Reviewing decisions taken in the previous DISHA meeting, the Collector directed various departments to utilise both Central and State funds within stipulated timelines for development works.