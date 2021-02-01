Welfare schemes will be possible through Village secretariats: AP minister Vellampalli Srinivas

Andhra Pradesh State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that during the Chandrababu regime, deviant committees like the Janmabhoomi Committees were set up and now the people are getting welfare benefits through the village secretariats without those committees. On Monday he toured the 38th Division in the city's western constituency and asked about problems from locals and found out.

Later, the minister talked to the officials and solved the minor problems on the spot. He later told the media that people were very happy with the welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said that as soon as the cases are settled in the court, all the deserving poor will be given house site pattas.

Meanwhile, minister Vellampalli Srinivas personally donated Rs 5,01,116 for the construction of Rama Mandir in Ayodhya. The minister's office said in a statement on Sunday that he had handed over the cheque to RSS chief Bharat.