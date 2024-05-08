Live
Welfare schemes will continue only if Jagan returns: Merugu
Santhanuthalapadu (Prakasam district): YSRCP Santhanuthalapadu MLA candidate and minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that it is the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who asked the people to vote for him only if they got benefitted.
He said that if anyone but Jagan Mohan Reddy was made the chief minister, the people would lose the welfare schemes in the next five years.
Conducting election campaign in Santhanuthalapadu mandal on Tuesday, Nagarjuna said that Jagan Mohan Reddy strives for the welfare of everyone in the state, and takes necessary initiatives for increase of the benefits, or design a new programme to benefit a lot more people. He asked the people not to believe the promises of TDP and requested them to vote for YSRCP candidates.