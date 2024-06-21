West Bengal Formation Day celebrated at Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated as chief guest at the West Bengal Formation Day celebrations held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, as part of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer said West Bengal is widely considered as the ‘Melting Pot of Cultures’ and the State offers a unique flavour to the richness of India with its synthesis of various languages, religions, customs, traditions, cuisines and lifestyle.

He said that the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ programme aims at forging a strong relationship and bonding among all the people of the country, and promote mutual understanding between different States and Union Territories, through the concept of ‘One Nation - One People.’

The programme commenced with a video message from CV Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal, followed by group songs by students of National Institute of Design, cultural dances by students from Siddhartha College of Medical Sciences.

First Lady Sameera Nazeer, students from West Bengal studying in various educational institutions in and around Vijayawada, officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan, attended the programme.