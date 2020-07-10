West Godavari: CI, SI arrested for illegal transport of liquor

Jangareddigudem (West Godavari): Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) excise circle inspector (Bantumilli) Puli Hanusri and sub-inspector of police M Vijaya Kumar have been arrested while transporting illegal liquor and sent to remand, announced Superintendent of Police KN Narayan.



Addressing a press meet here on Thursday, the SP informed that a case was registered against the duo in Chintalapudi police station. Chintalapudi SI KCh Swamy caught the two officials along with 557 liquor bottles of Telangana state at Lingagudem border check-post. The official duo along with N Kamal Santosha of Eluru were escorting a car carrying the liquor bottles. While the police seized the car with liquor bottles another vehicle driver fled the scene along with the car.

The Chintalapudi SI under the supervision of Jangareddigudem DSP Snehita, was acting on the directives of SP Narayan and SEB additional SP Karimulla Sharif when he intercepted the vehicles in the wee hours of Thursday. The value of the liquor in Andhra Pradesh is estimated at Rs 5 lakh, added the SP.