West Godavari: Congress demands judicial probe into arrack deaths

APCC chief Dr S Sailajanath interacting with the family members of victims at Jangareddigudem on Wednesday
Demands `50 lakh ex gratia to the arrack victims

Jangareddigudem(West Godavari): Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath demanded that judicial enquiry should be ordered into the hooch tragedy in which more than two dozen people died.

After visiting the bereaved families of the victims here on Wednesday, Dr Sailajanath said that poor people died due to the indifference and inefficiency of the State government. He demanded Rs 50 lakh ex gratia to the families of the victims. The PCC chief deplored that the State government was describing them as natural deaths.

West Godavari district Congress committee president Jetti Gurunadha Rao accompanied the PCC president.

