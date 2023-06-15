West Godavari district: Collector P Prashanthi inaugurates MIC training

PM Palem(West Godavari district): West Godavari district Collector & District Magistrate P Prashanthi inaugurated the MIC (Make India Capable) training programme at PM Lanka on Wednesday. The programme, aimed at bridging gap between job market demands and available skills, is supported by Deloitte and implemented by the Head Held High Foundation.

Sub Collector Surya Teja and Director of Head Held High Kumar P M participated in the programme.

Addressing the participants, the Collector highlighted the pressing issue of a mismatch between demand and supply of skills in job market. She emphasised the importance of developing relevant and marketable skills aligned with the current industry requirements. She expressed her optimism about MIC training programme potential to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet the rapidly evolving job market demands.