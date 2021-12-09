West Godavari district roads to get Rs 791 crore for facelift

Rajamahendravaram: The State government has sanctioned Rs 791.35 crore to take up road works covering 930 km in West Godavari district. Most of the roads in the district suffered severe damage and have been washed away due to the recent downpour and the subsequent floods.

Roads and Buildings Superintending Engineer M V Nirmala said that road renovation works have been divided into five categories. The official explained that works for 11 roads covering a stretch of 75 km will be undertaken with Rs 201.

24 crore provided by the New Development Bank. "An action plan has been chalked out to take up repair and renovation works of roads with an amount of 791.35 crore," she said. Nirmala said that works for 15 roads covering a stretch of 208 km, will be taken up with Rs 319.94 crore under Central road funds.

Under the tribal sub-plan, repair works for six roads stretching 127 km will be taken up with an amount of Rs 59.30 crore. The renovation and development of State highways will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 95.76 crore. Under this scheme, 22 roads will be laid covering 190 km.

She said that the district-level road developmental works will be taken up for a stretch of 330 km with an amount of Rs 115.11 crore. Tenders will be invited to ensure the road renovation and repair works are taken up soon.