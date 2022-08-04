West Godavari District: Students exhorted to recall sacrifices of freedom fighters

Kalla(West Godavari District): Students should remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters, who fought against the British for attaining freedom, said Principal of SRKR Engineering College Dr M Jagapati Raju. He addressed students of primary school as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at Pedda Ameram village in Kalla mandal of West Godavari district on Wednesday.

Referring to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, the Principal suggested students to hoist the national flag on their houses to mark the completion of 75 years of Independence reflecting the patriotism.

Dr Jagapati Raju elaborated the sacrifices of national flag designer Pingali Venkayya, Ballari Raghava, Alluri Sitarama Raju and other freedom fighters. He encouraged the students to sing patriotic songs.

The principal appealed to the primary school faculty to bring out the latent talent in the students as per the New Education Policy and if they are interested train the students in sports.

Unnata Bharata Abhiyaan convener Dr PA Ramakrishnam Raju, coordinators Dr K Meher Ganesh, Dr R Subba Rao, primary school headmistress Prasanna Bharati, NVL Padmavati, Mobin and others participated. The students enthralled one and all with their patriotic songs.