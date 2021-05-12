West Godavari: MLA Abbaya Chowdary tells millers to give MSP to paddy farmers

Denduluru (West Godavari): Member of Legislative Assembly from Denduluru Kothari Abbaya Chowdary, in a fervent appeal to the rice millers, has said that the paddy farmers should be provided minimum support price (MSP) for the paddy.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he said that the millers should cooperate with the YSRCP government in protecting the interest of the farmers.

He said that he has been receiving complaints from farmers that the millers were offering very low price to the paddy and they were not even giving gunny bags to them. He asserted that the millers should provide gunny bags to the farmers.

The MLA suggested to the farmers that they should not suffer any loss by selling paddy below the MSP.

He said that the details of MSP were on display at Ryot Bharosa Kendrams and if they did not get that price, they could register their names with the agriculture officers or assistants at the RBKs. The Marketing department would take up the issue and solve the problems of the farmers, he assured them.

Recalling the assurance given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to that effect, the MLA said that in case of any problem, the Marketing department would intervene and purchase paddy.

If the farmers face any problems they could contact the personal assistants of the MLA on their mobiles 9676710895 (Krishnam Raju) or 799532088 (A Anjaneyulu) for redressal, the MLA said.