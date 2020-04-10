West Godavari officials seal Penugonda in battle to curb coronavirus spread

With a rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the state especially in Penugonda of West Godavari district, the authorities have decided to seal the Penugonda area till the 4th of next month. The RDO of Penugonda who conducted the review with officials on Thursday has said that as the coronavirus is in the second stage, it is necessary to strengthen the precautionary measures to contain the further spread. As part of it, the officials have divided the city and surrounding neighbourhoods into three zones one as danger zone covering 820 metres radius from where the corona-infected area, the second one as red zone covering 3 km radius and the third as orange buffer zone covering 5km radius.

Officials have decided to be tough in the danger zone where the coronavirus positive cases reported. The essential goods and vegetables are being distributed by volunteers in the area. The authorities have decided to conduct health surveys at Red Zone and Orange Buffer Zones while in the danger zone more than 200 samples were tested.

Doctors advised the people to stay at homes until the next month. On the other hand, the number of coronavirus cases across the state has increased to 365 with two new cases on Friday.