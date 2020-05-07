What led to Vizag chemical plant gas leak

NEW DELHI: The gas leak incident in Vishakhapatnam took place as a plastic factory, that was closed during the lockdown, was being prepared for resumption of operations, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief said on Thursday.

About 80-100 people have been hospitalised after a gas, Styrene, leaked in the area at about 2.30 am, NDRF director general S N Pradhan said.

He said a special gas leakage team of the force is on the spot and checking on people who are feeling uneasy.

This is Styrene gas that affects the central nervous system, throat, skin, eyes and some other parts of the body, he said.

"I think what we understand is that this plastic factory was being re-started for operations and the gas leaked after an accident occurred," he said.