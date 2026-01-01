Wheat Flour Distribution to Ration Cardholders Begins in Pilot Scheme Across State

The distribution of wheat flour to ration cardholders has commenced on a pilot basis across all district centres in the state, effective immediately. Delhi Rao, Managing Director of the AP Civil Supplies Corporation, announced that cardholders in urban areas will be able to purchase wheat flour at a subsidised rate of Rs. 20 per kilogram.

Rao revealed that the state is currently awaiting the arrival of approximately 1,800 tonnes of wheat from the central government. He confirmed that discussions with the central government are ongoing to ensure procurement of the necessary supplies. Unique to this initiative, the wheat will be milled using traditional grinding stones rather than modern milling techniques. This approach is designed to preserve the nutritional quality of the flour.

If the pilot scheme proves successful in the district centres, plans are in place to extend the wheat flour distribution across the entire state.