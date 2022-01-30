  • Menu
Why Chandrababu not responding on minor girl suicide: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita

Guntur: Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita alleged that a 14-year-old girl committed suicide in Vijayawada, as she was unable to bear sexual harassment by TDP leader Vinod Jain. She questioned as to why TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu did not respond on the incident.

In a press statement here on Sunday, the Minister informed that she has directed the police

officials to take stern action against the accused and assured that stern action will be taken against the accused.

Sucharita said that in a suicide note left, the minor girl mentioned that she committed suicide unable to bear the sexual harassment of accused Vinod Jain.

