Why not arrest education minister, asks Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

Nellore: TDP senior leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy asked the government why it had targetted former minister P Narayana when some others are looking after activities of his institution.

He questioned the rationale behind arresting Narayana under the pretext of the leakage of SSC question papers at an institute belonging to Narayana. He said police detained government teachers responsible for the leakage of question papers and not the education minister, he pointed out.

Chandramohan Reddy said Narayana is an institution and not an individual. He reminded that Narayana colleges and schools with a strength of 6 lakh students and above 50,000 teaching and non-teaching staff are spread over 23 states in the country.

The TDP leader said action should have been taken on errant staff in such an institution if there is any lapse but not on the founder or chairman. He challenged the government to arrest the education minister for leakage of papers in several government schools across the state.

He said the government had completely failed in conducting SSC exams and is trying to pass on the blame on to others.

TDP national general secretary Beeda Ravichandra said the government took Narayana into custody to cover its failure in conducting SSC exams.

He said the government is trying to divert the attention of the public by such arrests to cover its failures and alleged that the only mission of Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to be to project Chandrababu Naidu and ministers as corrupt. Nellore Parliamentary constituency in-charge SK Abdul Aziz and other TDP leaders staged a protest at VR College junction against the arrest of former minister Narayana.