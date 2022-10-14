Wide spread damage in Kurnool, Nandyal districts

Kurnool/Nandyal: Heavy rains that lashed on Wednesday night wreaked havoc in both Kurnool and Nandyal districts and claimed a 60-year-old man's life in Adoni town. The victim has been identified as Fareed Sab and three others sustained grievous injuries when the roof of house collapsed in Fareed Sab Mohalla in Adoni town due to heavy rain.

The injured were rushed to Adoni government general hospital for treatment. On learning about the incident, Adoni MLA Sai Prasad Reddy along with Revenue Division Officer (RDO) Rama Krishna Reddy visited the spot and assured that necessary assistance would be extended from the government.

The police registered a case under relevant sections and took up the investigation. In a similar incident, a mud house was collapsed totally and some other houses were also partially damaged. The incident was reported at Singarajasa Halli village in Mantralayam mandal. Pathamma was residing with her family members in the collapsed house. The residents, however, were rescued and shifted to another place.

The residents demand the government to extend compensation besides constructing concrete roof houses. Agriculture crops, paddy, pulses, chilly, turmeric, onion and cotton, planted in thousands of hectares in both the districts were also submerged in the rainwaters. Due to heavy downpour, Kasireddy Nayana pond (Cheruvu) in Mangampeta village in Owk mandal of Nandyal district, has developed a 30-feet breach.

As a result of it, the agriculture crops in thousands of hectares were submerged in rainwaters. Kunukuntla and Deekshitula vari cheruvu were also overflowing and floodwaters entered residential areas in SC colony. The officials also alerted the residents alongside the Kundu River bank to shift to safer places due to flood threat.