Wife allegedly attempts to kill husband in Vizianagaram
In a horrific incident, a wife allegedly tried to kill her husband with her lover in Vizianagaram district. According to the police, a couple lives in the local Kummariveedhi along with children.
However, the wife who has an extramarital affair had planned to kill her husband. As part of the plan, she cooked mutton biryani for the hubby by mixing sleeping pills. After her husband fell asleep, she called her boyfriend, who had been having an extramarital affair for many years.
While both of them tried to kill the husband by tying a nylon rope around his neck, the latter woke up and screamed due to which the wife and her lover escaped. The husband immediately complained to the Two town police.
The accused were detained by the police and interrogated who confessed to the crime and were remanded.