Will BJP top brass gives appointment to Pawan Kalyan?

The Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan who had left to Delhi from Ganavaram airport on Saturday has not yet got the appointment from central leaders. The Jana Sena chief is still awaiting for the central leaders appointment.

Pawan Kalyan's sudden tour to the national capital has raised curiosity in state politics. It is reported that Pawan Kalyan would be meeting key leaders and Union ministers to discuss the current political situation in the state.

On the other hand, there are speculations about the Jana Sena party's alliance with BJP in the coming local body elections. However, the Jana Sena has not made any statement on the latest developments.

It remains to be seen whether the Jana Sena chief would get the appointment from the BJP top brass or he would return with utter disappointment. This is the Pawan's second visit to Delhi in the last two months.