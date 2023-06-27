Live
Will carryout Turpu Kapu census if Jana Sena comes to power: Pawan
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that Bhimavaram of West Godavari district gave him the best memories.
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that Bhimavaram of West Godavari district gave him the best memories. Addressing the state-level representatives of Turpu Kapu in Bhimavaram as a part of 'Varahi Yatra' on Tuesday, he said that Janavani is a program designed to know public issues. He said that he listened thoroughly to the problems of Turpu Kapus and saw their plight closely.
Pawan Kalyan said that the Turpu Kapu community is the one that was most affected by the Vamsadara project and migrated to the other places. The actor-turned-politician said that the governments are giving different versions on the population of Turpu Kapu and assured that they would first finalize on the population of the Turpu Kapus if Jana Sena comes to power
Stating that Turpu Kapu are more in number in Telangana state, Pawan Kalyan said he wanted to do something for the turpu kapu community.