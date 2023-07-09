Will decided on alliances after comprehensive study: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan has clarified his stance on alliances, stating that a decision will be made after a comprehensive study. He said that working hard selflessly will naturally lead to gaining power. During a media interaction at the party office in Mangalagiri, he expressed that around 70 percent of the people are dissatisfied with the rule of the YSRCP.



Pawan Kalyan emphasised that Jana Sena's objective is to bring stability to the state, and discussions regarding alliances will be held at the mandal (administrative unit) level after a thorough analysis. He urged leaders to take appropriate steps, assuring that Jana Sena would come to power only based on their hard work.

He also called on the cadre to work hard for the success of the second leg of the Varahi Vijay Yatra, which will begin on Sunday. Pawan Kalyan criticized the YSRCP for violating the rule of law and expressed concern over the atrocities in the state. Pawan Kalyan emphasized that the upcoming election's primary agenda is to bring stability to the state.

Pawan Kalyan will address the public during his Varahi Yatra to be held on Sunday at Eluru.