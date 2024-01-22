Will develop every village in Atmakur, says Mekapati Vikram

Mekapati Vikram, legislator of Atmakuru Constituency, said that our agenda is to place every village in Atmakuru Constituency on the path of development, and the main purpose of the Victory Yatra is to visit two or three panchayats every day for the next three days and explain the progress made by the State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to those villages in the coming days. Reddy said.

MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy started the Victory Yatra on Sunday in Hasanapuram of Atmakuru Constituency AS Peta Mandal. MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy who visited the village was warmly welcomed by the representatives, leaders, activists and people of the constituency.

First, the late great leader Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy paid tributes to the statue of Bharat Ratna Dr. BR Ambedkar in the village. YSRCP flag was unveiled on this occasion. Later, special pooja was performed in the local temple. Later MLA Mekapati inaugurated the MPUP school in the village after the construction of the protective wall was completed.

After that, MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy took the blessings of all the people on the victory procession. On this occasion, MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy warmly spoke to the people who have set up handloom and iron shop and are self-employed in the village. They were encouraged towards self-employment by ironing their own clothes in the iron shop.

On this occasion, MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy said that till now Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has provided Rs.1400 crores in the form of welfare schemes in Atmakuru constituency. It was explained that another Rs.300 crores have been provided for the creation of basic facilities, thus the total amount of Rs.1700 crores has been provided by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the development of Atmakuru constituency.

He said that the extent to which the people have benefited from the welfare schemes provided by Chief Minister Jagananna will be discussed with them in every house, similarly we will explain about the development provided within the secretariat and we will explain the welfare and development works provided to those villages in the coming days.

He explained that a plan has already been prepared for industrial development in Atmakuru Constituency, and with the cooperation of IIT Tirupati, industries have been set up in MSMV Park and it has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for setting up industries within six months. He said that a separate manifesto will be prepared for the development of each village.

He said that till now, our government has allocated a large amount of funds for the development projects of schools and welfare schemes through Secretariat, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Village Health Clinics, Milk Chilling Centers and today. He said that every family that has received welfare schemes should see the welfare provided by the Chief Minister and vote in their family.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been asked to declare in the manifesto regarding Atmakuru constituency in the upcoming elections, and plans have been prepared and submitted for the completion of the high level canal required by the people of Metta region, industrial development of Atmakuru constituency, and the provision of roads, drains and other basic facilities. He said that the rest of the development works should be included in the manifesto.

He said that they have started Vijayebhava Yatra to visit every panchayat of Atmakuru constituency and talk to the people. He asked all the people to bless the YSRCP candidates for victory in 175 out of 175 seats as requested by the Chief Minister.





