KTR accuses Congress of cheating people

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KTR on Monday criticized that the Congress party is showing weakness in the palm of its hand. He said that the Congress party had cheated the people of the state in the name of six guarantees before the assembly elections. Revanth Reddy said that people have fully understood the government within six months. He said that they have done a lot of work for employment creation... 2 lakh jobs have been filled in ten years. He said that no state has created jobs at this level in ten years.

He said that in Telangana, there has been no shortage of irrigation water, drinking water and electricity. He said that they were not able to publicize much about the work they had done... that has become a minus point for BRS. He said that it was their fault for not properly promoting job creation. He said that the Congress party was spreading evil propaganda against the previous BRS government on social media. He expressed confidence that BRS is a movement party...soon his party will regain its former glory. He said that there is an opinion among the people that the state will be good only if BRS is in power.