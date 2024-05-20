Live
- Soon, take a ride on Uber bus in Delhi
- Sex video scandal: CM Siddaramaiah denies political conspiracy in Prajwal Revanna case
- Global leaders mourn Iran President Raisi's death
- Startup founders hail PM Modi's initiatives to boost ecosystem
- ED seeks extension of CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody
- MVA, Mahayuti leaders slam 'deliberately slow’ voting process; Fadnavis alerts ECI
- Heavy voter turnout in Ladakh LS seat
- Sanjay Dutt, Kajol, Jackky Bhagnani & Rakul Preet join festival of democracy
- Rave party involving techies, Telugu actors busted in Bengaluru, five arrested
- BJD govt on its way out, says Modi
Just In
Delhi Liquor case: Judicial remand MLC Kavitha extended
Highlights
ED arrested Kavitha two months ago in the liquor policy case. She is staying in Tihar Jail for two months
Hyderabad : The Rouse Avenue Special Court on Monday extended the judicial remand of BRS MLC Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. Judge Kaveri Baweja issued the order extending Kavitha's judicial remand.
ED arrested Kavitha two months ago in the liquor policy case. She is staying in Tihar Jail for two months. Her judicial remand has been extended several times by a special CBI court. The court extended Kavitha's remand till June 3. The authorities produced Kavitha virtually in the court.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS