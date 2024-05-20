  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Delhi Liquor case: Judicial remand MLC Kavitha extended

Delhi Liquor case: Judicial remand MLC Kavitha extended
x
Highlights

ED arrested Kavitha two months ago in the liquor policy case. She is staying in Tihar Jail for two months

Hyderabad : The Rouse Avenue Special Court on Monday extended the judicial remand of BRS MLC Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. Judge Kaveri Baweja issued the order extending Kavitha's judicial remand.

ED arrested Kavitha two months ago in the liquor policy case. She is staying in Tihar Jail for two months. Her judicial remand has been extended several times by a special CBI court. The court extended Kavitha's remand till June 3. The authorities produced Kavitha virtually in the court.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X