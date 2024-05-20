Delhi Liquor case: Judicial remand MLC Kavitha extended

Hyderabad : The Rouse Avenue Special Court on Monday extended the judicial remand of BRS MLC Kavitha in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. Judge Kaveri Baweja issued the order extending Kavitha's judicial remand.

ED arrested Kavitha two months ago in the liquor policy case. She is staying in Tihar Jail for two months. Her judicial remand has been extended several times by a special CBI court. The court extended Kavitha's remand till June 3. The authorities produced Kavitha virtually in the court.