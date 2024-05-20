Jay Shah lays foundation stone for BCCI’s indoor training facilities in Northeast

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Jay Shah laid the foundation stone of the upcoming state-of-the-art indoor training facilities in the Northeast region on Monday.

The infrastructure will include world-class indoor nets, indoor swimming pools and fitness centres for year-round training options and will benefit the aspiring cricketers of the six states including Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

"Honoured to have laid the foundation stone for BCCI’s upcoming state-of-the-art indoor training facilities in the North East! Our cricketers from six states - Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim—will soon benefit from world-class indoor nets, indoor swimming pools and fitness centres for year-round training options," Shah wrote on X.

"This, along with the launch of the new pavillion in Mizoram, are big steps towards our vision to enhance cricket infrastructure in the region, exciting times ahead!" it added.

Earlier, BCCI had announced the release of Request for Proposal (RFP) for the construction of an indoor cricket training facility at Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland Sikkim and Annual Maintenance in December 2022.

"The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for providing construction services of Indoor Cricket Training Facility at Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim and annual maintenance, through a tender process," the BCCI has notified in its then release.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid," it had added.