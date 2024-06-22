Will develop JNTUA a centre of excellence: V-C Rao

Anantapur : Building centre of excellence for research, student activity centre, establishing training and placement centre and promoting clean energy and green campus are the immediate priorities, according to the recently appointed JNTUA Vice-Chancellor, GVR Srinivasa Rao.

Sharing his ideas with The Hans India in an exclusive interview on Friday, Srinivasa Rao said that his vision is to position the university as a leader in cutting-edge research and technological innovation, an optimal research ecosystem that fuels breakthroughs and improves technical knowledge in multidisciplinary fields.

As a step in the direction, due to dedicated efforts of the faculty concerned, under RUSA scheme eight research projects were sanctioned. The projects include development of electronic instruments for health monitoring, AI enabled health support systems for elderly, separation technique for ethanol biofuels, heat and mass transfer in micro-polar fluids, enhancing strength and durability of concrete by using iron waste etc. Five more proposals from electrical, mechanical, chemical, electronics and computer science engineering departments have also been submitted.

The Vice-Chancellor revealed plans to forge alliances with local and national businesses, corporations, and industry bodies to leverage their expertise, mentorship, and market access. MOUs are going to be entered with a good number of companies for the establishment of their state-of-the-art laboratories in the campus to train the students with paid internships and to absorb meritorious students in their firms.

Srinivasa Rao stated than an exclusive Training and Placement Centre (T&PC) is planned to be established shortly with an aim to empower students with suitable skills, knowledge, training and practical application to the professional world.