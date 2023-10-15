Will promote handloom products: Collector

Srikakulam: District collector Shrikesh B Lathkar said that “we will encourage and promote handloom products particularly Khadi cloths from Srikakulam. Handloom products from Srikakulam were selected by the Central government preliminarily under ‘One District and One Product’ (OD and OP) event.



Central government’s Invest India team headed Aradhana Sharma reached Srikakulam on Saturday and conducted meeting with district collector and other officials on the OD and OP event.

The Central government’s Invest India team arrived here to inspect handloom products and prevailing conditions at field level.

Collector explained various schemes implemented by Central and State governments for the welfare and promotion of handloom products and weavers. Weavers’ skills, method adopted by weavers in making of handloom products, quality and durability of these products also explained by the collector.

The team said that Central government is encouraging new methods in making handlooms by weavers. They also interacted with the weavers and how they are earning by making handlooms and related products. Joint collector, M Naveen, handlooms and textiles department officials accompanied the team.