Will respond after receiving AP High Court judgment copy on three capital, says Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh minister for Municipal and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana has responded to the High Court verdict on three capital petitions and opined that it is too early to speak about it. He said that he would give clarity on moving the supreme court after receiving the judgment copies in the evening.

Further speaking, he said he asserted that the assembly has every right to make laws as per constitutional rights. Botsa Satyanarayana has also expressed dissatisfaction over the time-bound issued in giving the lands.

However, Botsa clarified that the government is committed to three capitals will soon be introducing three capital bills in the state assembly. The government's goal is to establish three capitals and its policy is to develop all areas to decentralise governance. "We are committed to the establishment of three capitals, " he said.

Andhra Pradesh High Court today delivered judgment on Amaravati capital. The HC directed state government to develop the plots earmarked for farmers in the Amaravati capital Region and hand over them within six months as an agreement was reached with govt earlier. The High Court directed the govt not to use the plots for any other purposes.