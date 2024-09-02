Will solve inundation problem: Lokesh

Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh assured that he will take steps to solve the flood problem. He visited rain-hit areas in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on Sunday and interacted with the victims.

He assured that he will initiate measures to solve the inundation and prepare a master plan. He directed the officials to drain out the floodwater with motors and supply drinking water with tankers. He said he will strive to construct storm water project and underground drainage.

He visited inundated Tadepalli, Nulakapet, Ratna Cheruvu, Deen Dayal Nagar, TIDCO colony and interacted with the locals and inquired about their problems. He consoled the family members of Nagamma who died due to falling boulders at Kothapet. He gave Rs 5 lakh ex gratia cheque to her family members.

He directed the officials to send drinking water tankers, wherever necessary. He directed the officials to flush out the floodwater from the TIDCO Housing Colony in Mangalagiri. Later, he conducted a review meeting with the officials at the municipal corporation office. He directed the officials to be alert and improve sanitation. He instructed the officials to take steps to check spread of communicable diseases and expressed ire on the CPDCL officials.

Mangalgiri -Tadepalli Municipal Corporation commissioner Aleem Basha was also present.