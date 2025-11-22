Will solve problems of Amaravati farmers, assures Minister

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies P Narayana assured that he will solve all the problems of Amravati farmers and would be within the reach of the farmers in the APCRDA office for the convenience of the farmers.

He inspected Anganwadi, e-health centre buildings which were under construction at Uddandarayunipalem, Venkatapalem of Guntur district on Friday. He examined 15 Anganwadi centre buildings, 14 PHCs, 14 school buildings, and one multipurpose building which were under construction.

He enquired about the progress of multipurpose crematorium works and other infrastructure and instructed the officials to speed up the progress of the works. He made it clear that he would not violate the rules for the allotment of returnable plots for some farmers where they want land allotment.