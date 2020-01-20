Will stand by CM Jagan Reddy despite repercussions, YSRCP MLA Rama Krishna Reddy on CRDA repeal bill

Mangalagiri YCRCP MLA Ramakrishna Reddy has made sensational comments in his speech in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly on Monday. It is quite evident that the MLA RK is the one who is facing the heat ever since the announcement of the proposal of three capitals in the state.

Responding to the CRDA amendment bill introduced in the assembly, Ramakrishna Reddy made it clear that he would walk along with Jagan whatever the consequences may arise in the part of shifting secretariat.

As an MLA from Mangalgiri, I fully support the decentralisation and CRDA repeal bills and not concerned about my political future.

Earlier, the Municipal minister Botsa Satyanarayana introduced the CRDA repeal bill and addressed the house explaining about the bill. The minister has emphasised the intention behind the bill stating the need for the development of all regions equally.

As per the bill, CRDA act 2014 introduced by then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu will be revoked, and a new Urban Development authority comprising Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri and Tenali regions will come to existence with name VGMTUDA. However, the Government is said to be transferring all the contracts, works and others from CRDA to VGMTUDA.