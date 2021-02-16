Will the YSRCP 'steal' Visakha's soul as well?

Visakhapatnam: Will the YSRCP 'steal' Visakha's soul also? Already, the steel city is gradually getting converted into a 'stolen' city, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu alleged.

After paying a visit to the private hospital where the police shifted former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, who is on a fast unto death to save Visakhapatnam Steel Plant from privatisation, the TDP chief wondered why the ministers did not bother to express solidarity with Palla Srinivasa Rao. "It has been a week since the former MLA is observing a fast unto death to save steel plant. It is disheartening that no one from the YSRCP even came to meet him," lamented Naidu, who came to the city on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering after meeting Srinivasa Rao in the hospital, Naidu alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had struck a 'secret deal' with the POSCO management much earlier. "If PSUs are getting sold one after the other, there will not be any industry left in Visakhapatnam. Followed by several sacrifices in the aggressive battle, 'Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku' emerged victorious decades before. 'Visakha Ukku' stir is related to Andhra's pride and honour. Let us unite and fight for it now," he exhorted the people.

The former Chief Minister was accompanied by TDP state president K Atchannaidu, former Home Minister N Chinarajappa, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, among others.