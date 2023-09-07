Will transform Rayalaseema into Horticulture Hub, says Chandrababu

During a public program on the agricultural crisis in Anantapur district, TDP chief Chandrababu enraged against the YSRCP government's management of the irrigation sector. He criticized the ruling party for allegedly obstructing the Handriniva and Bhairavanithippa projects, which resulted in a lack of water for crops.



Chandrababu recalled his government's efforts in the past stating that they have provided investment subsidies and crop insurance to farmers in Anantapur district, which receives less rainfall. He mentioned that TDP government had spent Rs. 4,200 crores on the Handriniva project during its tenure.



However, on this ocassion, Chandrababu promised to prioritise the completion of projects and ensure irrigation for every acre of land in Anantapur district. He also pledged to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub. Chandrababu emphasized the importance of farmer awareness for the survival of the agriculture sector.



During the event, Chandrababu made a statement suggesting that the farmer should work collectively to save the agriculture sector.