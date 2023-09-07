Live
- Udhayanidhi spoke about "inhuman principles" in Sanatan Dharma, unfair for PM to target him, says Stalin
- Positive body image linked to better life satisfaction says Study
- China will send delegation to North Korea to celebrate its founding as the nations foster ties By Kim Tong-Hyung
- Industry players to discuss demand creation, exports at Global Stainless-Steel Expo next week
- Stock markets extend gains for fifth day; Sensex revisits 66K
- Gold falls Rs 150; silver tumbles Rs 700
- Union Minister Kishan Reddy meets home guard who attempted suicide in Hyd; blames BRS govt, demands thorough inquiry
- NASA's oxygen-generating experiment completes Mars mission
- Indian Navy's INS Sumedha in Egypt for 'Exercise Bright Star-23'
- Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held at Sri Venkateswara Gowshala in Tirupati
Just In
Will transform Rayalaseema into Horticulture Hub, says Chandrababu
During a public program on the agricultural crisis in Anantapur district, TDP chief Chandrababu expressed his frustration with the YSRCP government's management of the irrigation sector.
During a public program on the agricultural crisis in Anantapur district, TDP chief Chandrababu enraged against the YSRCP government's management of the irrigation sector. He criticized the ruling party for allegedly obstructing the Handriniva and Bhairavanithippa projects, which resulted in a lack of water for crops.
Chandrababu recalled his government's efforts in the past stating that they have provided investment subsidies and crop insurance to farmers in Anantapur district, which receives less rainfall. He mentioned that TDP government had spent Rs. 4,200 crores on the Handriniva project during its tenure.
However, on this ocassion, Chandrababu promised to prioritise the completion of projects and ensure irrigation for every acre of land in Anantapur district. He also pledged to transform Rayalaseema into a horticulture hub. Chandrababu emphasized the importance of farmer awareness for the survival of the agriculture sector.
During the event, Chandrababu made a statement suggesting that the farmer should work collectively to save the agriculture sector.