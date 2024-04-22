Winning AP, not a cakewalk

Rajamahendravaram



“I am not bacha,” says Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

“Jalaganna Jagan sought one chance in 2019 and it should be his last chance as looting and destruction is his character,” says TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

“Jagan gets injured whenever there are polls why no one knows. Jagan, stop such dramas,” thunders JSP’s Pawan Kalyan. Such comments are common during any polls among the rivals. But what do the people of Andhra Pradesh feel. How do they look at the political scenario? Which way is the wind blowing in the state?

Andhra Pradesh is presenting an interesting political scenario. A journey across some constituencies in East Godavari and discussions with the people on the streets of Guntur, Krishna and some from North Coastal districts gives a clear indication that there is a strong undercurrent of anti-incumbency. There is undoubtedly a silent wave against the YSRCP government. But this does not mean that the Opposition will have a cakewalk, nor does it mean that the YSRCP will sweep the polls. Both sides need to put in a lot of effort still to win the polls.

The claims that the government had transferred money by pressing the buttons or the claims regarding the governance at the doorsteps with volunteers, etc, are not the issues for the people. They feel that there has been no development whatsoever.



There is anger among the people that the state has no capital; they are angry that irrigation projects have been ignored; and the infrastructure facilities like roads have been totally neglected. A 60-km drive from Rajamahendravaram to Kakinada on the state highway proved to be a sort of roller coaster drive. One had to search for the road on several stretches. More than all these issues, the victimization of anyone who raised his or her voice against the government has upset the common man. They feel that the administrative machinery was acting as per the dictates of the government.

But still people are not willing to open up and express what they feel about the elections and what the results could be unless they are convinced that the person talking to them was not a policeman in mufti or someone who represents the government. Once they are convinced, they do not hide their feelings and say, “Jagan radu.” (Jagan will not come to power) but at the same time, they do not hesitate to say that the alliance can come to power but if they need to get good majority, they need to put in more efforts. The road to victory is as rough as the state roads are.