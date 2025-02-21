Wipro recruits 24 students of Prakasam College

Kandukuru (Prakasam district): In the past two days, tech giant Wipro conducted campus recruitment at Prakasam Engineering College here and 24 final year students secured job offers, informed Correspondent Kancherla Ramayya.

Technical director Dr K Vijay Srinivas stated that despite the ongoing hiring slowdown in corporate companies, the fact that a multinational corporation (MNC) like Wipro conducted campus placements at their college is a testament to the institution’s excellence. He emphasised that nearly one-third of the attendees securing jobs reflects the skill and competency of their students.

He also expressed gratitude for Wipro’s continued trust in their institution, highlighting that this was the third time the company had conducted campus recruitment for final-year students this year.

The placement programme was attended by assistant professors of the Placement Department Sahitya and Sai Bharadwaj along with support staff Sumalatha and Spandana. Academic persons in-charge SN Meeraavali and G Prasad were also present.